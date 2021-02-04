NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Two clubs with sights set on reaching the third spot in the table, as in the NorthEast United FC and FC Goa lock horns in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 clash on Thursday, February 4. The exciting match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadiumin Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Both the sides are strong contenders for the ISL playoffs and a win will elevate either team to the third spot on the standings. They both share equal points (21) from the same number of games (14).However, the Goan side are placed a spot above at fourth, while the Highlanders are a spot below at fifth due to goal differential.

The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pmIST.

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Thursday, February 4 - 07.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Captain: Luis Machado

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Vice-captain: Federico Gallego

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego,Alexander Jesuraj

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Strikers: Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Luis Machado

NEUFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown

NEUFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Adil Khan, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo