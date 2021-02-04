NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
ISL: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa
NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Best Picks / NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Captain / NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more
- Last Updated: February 04, 2021, 14:35 IST
Two clubs with sights set on reaching the third spot in the table, as in the NorthEast United FC and FC Goa lock horns in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 clash on Thursday, February 4. The exciting match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadiumin Vasco da Gama, Goa.
Both the sides are strong contenders for the ISL playoffs and a win will elevate either team to the third spot on the standings. They both share equal points (21) from the same number of games (14).However, the Goan side are placed a spot above at fourth, while the Highlanders are a spot below at fifth due to goal differential.
ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pmIST.
NEUFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Live Streaming
Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.
NEUFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Match Details
Thursday, February 4 - 07.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa.
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 team for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Captain: Luis Machado
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Vice-captain: Federico Gallego
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego,Alexander Jesuraj
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Strikers: Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Luis Machado
NEUFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown
NEUFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Adil Khan, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo