NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

As the race for the top four intensifies in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, NorthEast United FC take on Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa on Friday.

Both teams are placed just outside the top-four and are in a close contention for the playoffs in this ISL edition. However, they are separated by just one point as seventh placed NorthEast United arejust a spot below their opponents with 11 points to their name.

NorthEast United and Hyderabad have faced each other twice and are tied with one win each. The Highlanders came up in the first, while the Nizams won the second fixture.

Fran Sandaza and Nikhil Poojary will miss the match against NorthEast United, while Kwesi Appiah’s availability still remains doubtful, as he missed the previous game for NorthEast United.

NEUFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming

All matches of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

NEUFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match Details

Friday, January 8 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 team for NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC

Captain: Aridane Santana

Vice-captain: Joao Victor

Goalkeeper: Gurmeet Singh

Defenders: Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Asish Rai

Midfielders: Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Souvik Chakraborty, Halicharan Narzary,Joao Victor

Strikers: Idrissa Sylla,Aridane Santana

NEUFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, V.P. Suhair, Idrissa Sylla, Rochharzela

NEUFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Onaindia Odei, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Souvik Chakraborty, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana