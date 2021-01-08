NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC
- Last Updated: January 08, 2021, 13:09 IST
As the race for the top four intensifies in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, NorthEast United FC take on Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa on Friday.
Both teams are placed just outside the top-four and are in a close contention for the playoffs in this ISL edition. However, they are separated by just one point as seventh placed NorthEast United arejust a spot below their opponents with 11 points to their name.
NorthEast United and Hyderabad have faced each other twice and are tied with one win each. The Highlanders came up in the first, while the Nizams won the second fixture.
Fran Sandaza and Nikhil Poojary will miss the match against NorthEast United, while Kwesi Appiah’s availability still remains doubtful, as he missed the previous game for NorthEast United.
NEUFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming
All matches of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.
NEUFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match Details
Friday, January 8 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 team for NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Captain: Aridane Santana
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Vice-captain: Joao Victor
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Goalkeeper: Gurmeet Singh
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Defenders: Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Asish Rai
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Midfielders: Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Souvik Chakraborty, Halicharan Narzary,Joao Victor
ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Strikers: Idrissa Sylla,Aridane Santana
NEUFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, V.P. Suhair, Idrissa Sylla, Rochharzela
NEUFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Onaindia Odei, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Souvik Chakraborty, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana