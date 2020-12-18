NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

As the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-2021 picks up pace, the forthcoming match will see NorthEast United FC lock horns with Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa, on Friday, December 18. NorthEast United FC are at the third spot on the points table and haven't lost any game so far. They remain one of the three unbeaten teams in the league so far. They have won two and drawn four out of the six games.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are currently placed seventh with seven points to their name. They began their campaign with a 1-2 loss to Chennaiyin FC but have remained unbeaten since then. They will hope to break the two-match draw streak and register their second win when they take on NorthEast United on Friday. The ISL 2020-21 game between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.

NEUFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

NEUFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Details

Friday, December 18 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 team for North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC captain: Nerijus Valskis

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC vice-captain: Luis Machado

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC defenders: Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Stephen Eze

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Alex Lima

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC strikers: VP Suhair, Nerijus Valskis, Luis Machado

NEUFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, VP Suhair

NEUFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Sandip Mandi, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis