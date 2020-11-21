NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Northeast United vs Mumbai City FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The ISL 2020-21 season has started after a long wait and newly-merged ATK Mohun Bagan have already impressed the football fans with their class game on the field. Now, the onus falls on NorthEast unted FC and Mumbai City FC, who will be facing each other in the upcoming ISL 2020-21 clash on Saturday, November 21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. The match will commence at 7.30pm IST.

Both the teams are hopeful to secure more victory than the previous season, given they are playing under new head coaches. After a not-so-good season last year, NorthEast United FC could secure just two wins. The table might turn this time as the team have signed coach Gerard Nus. They have signed a few new players, making a strong team of Indian and foreign experts.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, was thrown out of ISL last season after Chennaiyin FC defeated them 1-0 in a do-or-die game. For this season, Mumbai have signed coach Sergio Lobera, who earlier led FC Goa to the victory. The team have a stronger line-up with the likes of Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous.

NEUFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Northeast United vs Mumbai City FC: Match Details

November 21 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan, Goa

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 team for Northeast United vs Mumbai City FC

NEUFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Northeast United probable starting X1 against Mumbai City FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Wayne Vaz, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla

NEUFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting X1 against Northeast United: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondomba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche