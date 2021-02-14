NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

On a Sunday Indian Super League showdown, NorthEast United FC face Odisha FC on February 14, 2021, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium at 5:00 PM IST. The NorthEast United FC are in a good form at the moment as in their previous five fixtures, they have won three matches and drawn two matches. Whereas, Odisha FC have lost two matches and drawn three matches in their previous five fixtures. In this showdown of the Indian Super League 2021, bottom placed Odisha FC aim to bounce back as they have won only one match out of the 16 fixtures played so far, whereas NorthEast United FC have a chance to claim the third spot on the table, if they are able to walk away with three points.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

In their previous fixture, NEUFC drew Hyderabad FC, however, the former team was defensively strong as Hyderabad FC had the larger possession throughout the entire match and had more shots on target than NEUFC.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, are showing glimpses of recovery at this stage as they drew a thrilling match against Kerala FC which ended 2-2. Diego Mauricio helped Odisha FC walk away with a point and will also look to assist OFC in their encounter against NorthEast United FC in the 93rd fixture of the ISL 2021. It is expected to be a thrilling clash as Odisha FC are beginning to find the back of the net and can look to upset NorthEast United FC, who have their eyes set on a top four spot. It’s all to play for in an exciting clash on Sunday.

NEUFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Live Streaming and telecast

The ISL 2021 NEUFC vs OFC, NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on February 14, 2021, from 5:00 PM IST onwards. The ISL 2021 NEUFC vs OFC match will be streamed live online on Disney + Hotstar VIP and JIO TV. The live ISL match will be broadcasted on Start Sports 1 SD and HD, Start Sports 2 SD and HD, Start Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

NEUFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Match Details

Sunday, February 14 - 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan

ISL 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Dream 11 Team for NEUFC vs OFC

Captain: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury

Vice-Captain: Benjamin Lambot

Goalkeeper: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury

Defenders: Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Mohammad Sajit Dhot, Nim Dorjee Tamang

Midfielders: Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Federico Gallego, Vinit Rai

Attackers: Diego Mauricio, Machado, Bradden Inman

ISL 2021 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Dream 11 Possible Starting Line-Up

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting XI vs Odisha FC: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Fanai Lalrempuia, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Machado, Idrissa Sylla, Khumanthem Meetei

Odisha FC Predicted Starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Mohammad Sajit Dhot, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Rakesh Pradhan, Diego Mauricio, Bradden Inman