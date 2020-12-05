NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Northeast United FC (NEUFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 17 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Saturday, December 4. The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal fixtures scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). After their first three games in ISL 2020-21, Northeast United FC have one win and two draws, while SC East Bengal are yet to secure a win this season, losing both their opening two games.

Northeast United FC would be keen to remain unbeaten in the competition and get another win under the belt. They have five points from three games and are currently in the fifth position. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal are the bottom and are yet to score points. They were defeated at the hands of rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC.

This will be the first game between NorthEast United and SC East Bengal, as it is the debut season for SC East Bengal in the tournament.

NEUFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

NEUFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal: Match Details

Friday, December 5 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan, Vasco dc Gama, Goa

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 team for NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal captain: Kwesi Appiah

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal vice-captain: Anthony Pilkington

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal goalkeeper: Subhashish Roy

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal defenders: Scott Neville, Dylan Fox, Narayan Das,

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal midfielders: Matti Steinmann, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia

ISL 2020-21 NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal strikers: Luis Machado, Jeje Lalpekhlua

NEUFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Northeast United FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal FC: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

NEUFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal FC probable starting line-up vs Northeast United FC: Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Mohammad Irshad, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua