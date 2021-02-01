News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Nevada Blitzes UNLV Shooting 56% In A 29-point Victory
Nevada Blitzes UNLV Shooting 56% In A 29-point Victory

Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 17 points and Grant Sherfield scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Nevada unloaded on UNLV with an 8960 win on Sunday night.

RENO, Nev.: Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 17 points and Grant Sherfield scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Nevada unloaded on UNLV with an 89-60 win on Sunday night.

Sherfield made 1 of 2 foul shots, followed with a 3-pointer with 10:53 before halftime, Nevada (11-7, 6-5 Mountain West Conference) led 26-13 and were up double digits the rest of the game.

The Wolfpack distributed 21 assists on 31-for-55 (56.4%) shooting, including 14 for 24 (58.3%) from 3-point range. Kwame Hymes scored 16 and Zane Meeks 11 off the bench for Nevada.

David Jenkins Jr. and Moses Wood each scored 13 points for UNLV (6-8, 3-4) and Caleb Grill 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  First Published:
