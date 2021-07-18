'Never Have I Ever' - John McEnroe on Landing One of the Unusual Roles of His Career

It is not unusual for athletes and sports celebrities to appear on shows and movies. Mike Tyson, Lebron James, Terry Bradshaw, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are some of the examples. Another such celebrity that is currently the talk of the town is tennis legend John McEnroe. John has been playing himself in shows and movies for two decades now. He has appeared in Mr. Deeds, Wimbledon, 30 Rock, Anger Management, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, to name a few.

The most recent project he took up was as unexpected as the year 2020. McEnroe appeared on Netflix’s teen show, Never Have I Ever. As a narrator, the 62-year-old McEnroe did justice to the role with his well-modulated and orotund voice. “Hey, it’s your boy McEnroe again; this is Devi Vishwakumar,” he starts and immediately gets the viewers hooked to the screen.

The show is written and directed by Mindy Kaling, our very own “Kelly Kapoor” from the US-Show Office. The show has gained immense popularity for many in the pandemic-wounded era. For the viewers of the show, McEnroe narrating the story of a 15-year-old girl is the unlikeliest choice; however, the seven-time grand slam champion has received outstanding reviews and appreciation for his performance in the show.

Kaling and McEnroe met at the post-Oscar vanity fair party where the actor-director asked him to narrate for a new show she was working on. In conversation with the LA Times, McEnroe said, “I was pleasantly surprised when I heard from Mindy and her people after the vanity fair meet.” On being asked about how he landed up with such an unlikely role, he added, “I’ve always believed in the theory that it’s better to try and fail than not try at all. I like to do things that get me out of my comfort zone.”

The first season of the widely popular and loved show was released on Netflix on April 27, 2020. The second season of the show premiered in July this year.

