'Never Want to Play Each Other', Says Nick Kyrgios After Defeating Kokkinakis in US Open

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios defeated his countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis to kickstart his US Open 2022 campaign with a victory. The 27-year-old won the match 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kyrgios looked a bit shaky on Monday as he was seen on the court after his losses in Citi Open and Wimbledon. He finished as the runner-up in the men’s singles at Wimbledon as Novak Djokovic clinched the title. Further, he also lost to Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the Citi Open.

On Monday, Kyrgios first looked confident as he didn’t find it tough to get past Kokkinakis in the first two sets, but the latter kept Kyrgios very tight in the third one. From being 6-5 up, Kokkinakis had the chance to close out the match, but Kyrgios took the match into the tie-breaker.

Kyrgios fumbled in the beginning of the tie-breaker as he trailed 2-3 but soon found his rhythm and didn’t give much breathing space to his opponent.

Kyrgios brilliantly managed to not concede a single break point to Kokkinakis. But he broke his opponent’s serve two out of five times. The highlight of Kyrgios’ game was his first serves as he garnered 86 percent of points from them.

However, after the match, Kyrgios said that he never wants to face Kokkinakis again but sounded quite excited about partnering his Aussie teammate in the men’s doubles at the US Open.

“I thought I played a really good first couple of sets and got on top of the match early. When we both saw the draw it was a nightmare. We never want to play each other. He probably beats 80 per cent of the draw tonight. I’ve got so much respect for him. I can’t wait to play doubles with him in a few days on the right side of the net,” said Kyrgios.

While talking about his win, he added, “To play one of probably my best friends after Serena’s possible last match, with a record-breaking attendance, it’s insane. A night I’m never going to forget. My 200th win as well. A couple accolades today. It was good.”

Though Kyrgios defeated his country mate in the singles but both will be seen playing with each other in the doubles.

But, before the doubles match, Kyrgios will be seen in action against France’s Benjamin Bonzi in the second round on Wednesday, August 31.

