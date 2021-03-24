New Delhi Shooting World Cup: Chinki Yadav Shoots Gold, Clean Sweep for India in 25m Pistol Event

Medals galore for Indian on day 6 of the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup 2021 being held at New Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range as Chinky Yadav bagged the gold medal in women’s 25m Pistol event while Rahi Sarnobat won silver and Manu Bhaker bronze.

Rahi and Chinki both shot 32 in the final after which the latter won the shoot-off 4-3. Manu, meanwhile, shot 28 to finish third behind her compatriots.

This takes India’s medal tally in the World Cup to 19 including nine gold, five silver and as many bronze medals. USA remain second in the standings with a total of six medals — three gold, two silver and one bronze.