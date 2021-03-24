sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Sports»New Delhi Shooting World Cup: Chinki Yadav Shoots Gold, Clean Sweep for India in 25m Pistol Event
1-MIN READ

New Delhi Shooting World Cup: Chinki Yadav Shoots Gold, Clean Sweep for India in 25m Pistol Event

Chinki Yadav (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Chinki Yadav (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Indian shooters took all three medals in the women's 25m Pistol event.

Medals galore for Indian on day 6 of the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup 2021 being held at New Delhi’s  Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range as Chinky Yadav bagged the gold medal in women’s 25m Pistol event while Rahi Sarnobat won silver and Manu Bhaker bronze.

Rahi and Chinki both shot 32 in the final after which the latter won the shoot-off 4-3. Manu, meanwhile, shot 28 to finish third behind her compatriots.

This takes India’s medal tally in the World Cup to 19 including nine gold, five silver and as many bronze medals. USA remain second in the standings with a total of six medals — three gold, two silver and one bronze.

With Agency inputs
RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:March 24, 2021, 12:50 IST