sports

New Delhi Shooting World Cup: India Win Silver in 50m Rifle 3 Position Women's Team Event
1-MIN READ

New Delhi Shooting World Cup: India Win Silver in 50m Rifle 3 Position Women's Team Event

Anjum Moudgil (Photo Credit: Anjum Moudgil Instagram)

With this medal, India's overall tally swelled to 20 with 9 gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

The Indian trio of Anjum Moudgil, Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanadam claimed the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event of the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Thursday.

The Indian team shot 43 in the gold medal showdown to finish behind the Polish team, which scored 47 to grab the top prize.

Earlier, India had scored 1304 and 864 in the first and second qualifying rounds respectively.

The Polish team comprised Aneta Stankiewicz, Aleksandra Szutko and Natalia Kochanska.

The bronze medal went to the Indonesian team consisting of Vidya Rafika Rahmatan Toyyiba, Monica Daryanti and Audrey Zahra Dhiyaanisa, who beat the Hungarian troika of Lalita Gaspar, Eszter Denes and Lea Horvath 47-43.

first published:March 25, 2021, 14:46 IST