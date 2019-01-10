English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New High for 'Magnificent Mary', Becomes World No.1 in AIBA Rankings
New Delhi: The celebrated M C Mary Kom's unprecedented sixth world title triumph has propelled her to the number one position in the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) latest world rankings.
The diminutive Manipuri became the most successful boxer in world championships' history when she claimed the 48kg category top honours in November last year in Delhi.
In the updated rankings put out by AIBA, Mary Kom is placed top of the charts in the weight division with 1700 points.
The 36-year-old will have to jump to 51kg in pursuit of her 2020 Olympic dream as 48kg is not yet included in the Games roster.
The mother-of-three enjoyed a stellar 2018, picking up gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and a tournament in Poland. She also won a silver at the prestigious Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria.
Among other Indians, Pinki Jangra is placed eighth in the 51kg category list.
Asian silver-medallist Manisha Maun holds the same position in the 54kg category.
Former world silver-medallist Sonia Lather was placed at the second spot in the 57kg division despite enduring a disappointing 2018, during which she finished medal-less at the Asian Games.
World bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur (64kg), who was crowned the national champion a few days back, took the fourth position in her weight category. Following her was former world champion L Sarita Devi at the 16th spot.
India Open gold-medallist and world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain took the fifth position in the 69kg category.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
