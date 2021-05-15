New Jack Dies of Heart Attack at Age of 58

Jerome Young, best known as the professional wrestler New Jack, passed away on Friday afternoon at the age of 58 after suffering a heart attack. He took his last breath in North Carolina where he had been living in recent years. His wife, Jennifer, announced the sad news, and it was confirmed through his official Facebook page. Jack was popular for Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) Originals and other territories. He had previously performed with ECW at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham and earned the title of a hardcore performer. He was well known for taking risky bumps by performing high-risk manoeuvres that put his and the bodies of his opponents in danger for the sake of fans’ entertainment. He has delivered some of the bloodiest matches in ECW during his time with the promotion from 1995 to 2000.

The fighter also made a few appearances for TNA, last appearing at TNA’s ECW reunion show in 2010, Hardcore Justice. Very few wrestlers could match his authentic and intense delivery on the mic.

However, Jack’s career was also filled with several controversial incidents in the ring that even landed him in legal trouble. Some of such stories from his career were covered in a few episodes of the television show, Dark Side of the Ring. The three episodes that were aired were titled The Life and Crimes of New Jack.

On the fighter’s death, top wrestling companies like World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Impact Wrestling have issued statements.

On Twitter, Impact posted that they are deeply saddened to learn the news.

The fighter never appeared for AEW, butit sent thoughts to his family, friends and fans on the microblogging site.

Fellow legendary wrestlers like Mick Foley have also expressed condolences on social media. In his post, Foley praised Jack’s legacy as an “intense performer”.

