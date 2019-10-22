Take the pledge to vote

New Olympic and Paralymic Emblem, Paris 2024 Unveils Golden Marianne Logo

The logo for the 2024 Paris Olympics brings together three iconic symbols, the gold medal, the Olympic and Paralympic flames, and Marianne.

Updated:October 22, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
New Olympic and Paralymic Emblem, Paris 2024 Unveils Golden Marianne Logo
The logo for the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2024 Paris Paralympics (Photo Credit: Paris 2024/Twitter)

Paris: The Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralymic Games Paris 2024 has unveiled its new emblem.

The new design brings together three iconic symbols connected to sport, the Games and France -- the gold medal, the Olympic and Paralympic flames, and Marianne.

International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission Chair for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, said: "I congratulate Paris 2024 on the launch of their new emblem. It perfectly reflects their vision and desire to put people at the heart of the Olympic Games Paris 2024."

"The combination of the gold medal, the Olympic flame and Marianne brings together the values, history and French touch that will make these Olympic Games truly special. I believe that this innovative design will be quickly recognised around the world and be a wonderful calling card for the Olympic Games Paris 2024."

The emblem embraces the shape and colour of the most beautiful medal of all to express one of the core values of sport: striving for excellence. That same commitment also informs every step that Paris 2024 is taking in organising the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, so that it can fulfil the pledges it has made to stage a different, grounded, sustainable and inclusive Games.

