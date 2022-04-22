New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Orleans Pelicans will try to make the most of home court advantage in Game 3 of their NBA playoffs tie against Phoenix Suns after leveling the series in the second game.

Suns had started the playoffs with a comprehensive win (110-99) against Pelicans. Suns guard Chris Paul produced a stellar show in the match as he earned 30 points along with seven rebounds and 10 assists.

In the second game, Pelicans came back strongly in the tie as they beat Phoenix 114-125. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was the main architect of this win as the 24-year-old scored 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Suns guard Devin Booker (31 points) emerged as the highest scorer for his side in Game 2 but the 25-year-old will not be available for the third game of the series due to a hamstring injury.

What date NBA 2022 match between New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) will be played?

The NBA 2022 match between New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) will take place on April 23.

Where will the NBA 2022 match New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) be played?

The match between New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) will be played at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans.

What time will the NBA 2022 match New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) begin?

The match between New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) will begin at 7:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match?

New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match will be televised on Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match?

New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) vs Phoenix Suns (PHX) Possible Starting XI:

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Line-up: G- CJ McCollum, G- Brandon Ingram, F- Herbert Jones, F- Jaxson Hayes, C- Jonas Valanciunas

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Line-up: G- Chris Paul, G- Cameron Payne, F- Mikal Bridges, F- Jae Crowder, C- Deandre Ayton

