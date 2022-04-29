New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA playoffs 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Orleans Pelicans will be hoping to clinch a victory in the sixth game of the NBA playoffs in order to level the series 3-3 against the Phoenix Suns. Throughout the series, the Pelicans exhibited a tremendous fighting spirit to bounce back twice against a powerful Suns team. Pelicans will once again bank on their bouncebackability as they aim to stay alive in the series.

On the other hand, the Suns will try to continue their winning momentum after securing a convincing 112-97 win in the fifth game of the series. Suns forward Mikal Bridges became the highest scorer of the match after registering 31 points, five rebounds and two assists in the game.

The two teams are set to clash on Friday at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NBA match between New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA 2022 playoff match between New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) will be played?

The NBA 2022 playoff match between New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) will take place on April 29, Friday.

Where will the NBA 2022 playoff match New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) be played?

The match between New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) will be played at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans.

What time will the NBA 2022 playoff match New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) begin?

The match between New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) match?

New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) match?

New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

New Orleans Pelicans (NOP) and Phoenix Suns (PHX) Possible Starting XI:

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Brandon Ingram, F- Jaxson Hayes, C- Jonas Valanciunas, G- Herb Jones, G- CJ McCollum.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Mikal Bridges, F- Jae Crowder, C- Deandre Ayton, G- Chris Paul, G- Cameron Johnson

