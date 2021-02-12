New Virus Rules In Norway Rule Out Winter Sports Hosting
Winter sports hub Norway can no longer host World Cup skiing events this season because of stricter pandemicrelated rules imposed Thursday by the national government.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: February 12, 2021, 02:48 IST
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland: Winter sports hub Norway can no longer host World Cup skiing events this season because of stricter pandemic-related rules imposed Thursday by the national government.
The International Ski Federation cited stricter travel and event-related restrictions for canceling all its events in the Nordic country. They include a mens downhill in Alpine skiing at Kvitfjell and the World Cup finals in cross-country skiing at Lillehammer.
The International Biathlon Union said its World Cup finals also cannot take place at Holmenkollen near Oslo from March 18-21.
Both governing bodies said they will look for alternative venues outside Norway for the scheduled events.
Soccer was also affected in Norway even before the latest tightening of COVID-19 protocols.
Moldes home game in the Europa League next week against German team Hoffenheim was moved to Spain.
