NEW vs CHE Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will travel to St James’ Park for a showdown against Newcastle United as the two sides lock horns in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, 21 November,2020. The match will commence at 6:00pm IST.

Frank Lampard’s team head into the weekend fixture with unbeaten 11 game streak across all competitions, six of them coming in the home league. In their last five fixtures in the Premier League, they have won three and lost and drawn a game each.

On the contrary, Steve Bruce’s side have just won two, lost two and drew one out of the last five games in the Premier League. Their 11 points from eight games so far is the highest they had managed from the previous two editions combined. However, the Magpies, given their record while hosting the Blues, will look to register back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since December 2019.

NEW vs CHE Premier League 2020-21, Newcastle United vs Chelsea Live Streaming

Newcastle United vs Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

NEW vs CHE Premier League 2020-21, Newcastle United vs Chelsea: Match Details

November 21 – 6:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

NEW vs CHE, Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Karl Darlow, Jacob Murphy, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin

NEW vs CHE, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up vs Newcastle United: Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner