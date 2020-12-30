NEW vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool will aim to bring 2020 to a close on Wednesday night when they take on Newcastle United in the Premier League 2020-21 encounter. The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Liverpool fixture will be played at the St James' Park.

Jurgen Klopp's side need to get back to winning ways after they had to be content with draws against West Bromwich Albion. Liverpool have failed to win six of their 15 league outings this season.

Liverpool have won 87 out of 179 previous meetings against Newcastle United but the Magpies at home could well be tricky proposition for the Reds.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are winless in four matches across all competitions. The Magpies have been unbeaten in their last four top-flight home games against Liverpool and hence, this could well make this an interesting contest.

Considering the form and the venue, and the sequence of events leading up to the match, we predict a close encounter and Liverpool could emerge as the winner.

Dream11 Team for Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Dream11 captain: Sadio Mane

Dream11 vice-captain: Mohamed Salah

Dream11 goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Dream11 defenders: DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Schar, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips

Dream11 midfielders: Miguel Almiron, Isaac Hayden, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum

Dream11 strikers: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Dream11 Newcastle United probable starting line-up vs Liverpool: Karl Darlow; DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis; Miguel Almiron, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy; Callum Wilson

Dream11 Liverpool probable starting line-up vs Newcastle United: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Fabinho, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane