NEW vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2020-21 between Newcastle United vs Manchester City: The race for the Premier League title might be over with Manchester City being crowned champions earlier this week. Now, they would want to keep their winning momentum intact when they head across to St. James’ Park to take on Newcastle United.

Newcastle United have been in great form in the recent past. They were in danger of being relegated not too long ago, but a resurgent run has seen them pull clear of the relegation zone and they will come into this match after having lost just one out of their last six games.

The reverse fixture, that was played at the Etihad back in December, saw Manchester City win the game by a margin of 2-0 win over Newcastle United. Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres were the goal scorers for the side.

Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Newcastle United will come into this match without the services of their top-scorer Callum Wilson who is still out injured for the rest of the season with a hamstring problem.

For Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne will be assessed for fitness before kick-off. John Stones will make it to the starting XI after having served his suspension.

NEW vs MCI Live Streaming

Most of the Premier League 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application Disney+Hotstar.

NEW vs MCI Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 15 at the St. James’ Stadium, in Newcastle. The game will start at 12:30 AM IST.

NEW vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Phil Foden

Vice-Captain: Joelinton

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, John Stones, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan

Strikers: Phil Foden, Joelinton

NEW vs MCI Probable XIs

Newcastle United: Martin Dubravka; Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett; Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock, Matt Ritchie; Alex Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden

