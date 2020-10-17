NEW vs MNU Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will look to get their campaign back on track when they travel to Newcastle for their upcoming Premier League 2020-21 game on Sunday, October 18. The Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle vs Manchester United match will be played at the St. James’ Park. The Red Devils are coming into this game after badly losing by 6-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

On the other hand, Newcastle,who look much in-form, will eye to extend their winning streak in their upcoming home fixture. In the last match, Newcastle managed to keep a clean sheet with a 3-1 win over Burnley FC. Newcastle are 9th on the EPL table with seven points from four outings. Meanwhile, Man Utd have slipped to 16th slot with three points.

The kick-off time for Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle vs Manchester United fixture is 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

NEW vs MNU Premier League 2020-21, Newcastle vs Manchester United Live Streaming

Newcastle vs Manchester United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

NEW vs MNU Premier League 2020-21, Newcastle vs Manchester United: Match Details

October 18 – 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the St. James’ Park.

NEW vs MNU Dream11 team for Newcastle vs Manchester United

Captain: Rashford

Vice-Captain: Greenwood

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Lascelles, Maguire, Lewis

Midfielders: Pogba, Saint-Maximin, McTominay

Strikers: Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford

NEW vs MNU, Premier League 2020-21 Newcastle possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Darlow; Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis; Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Hendrick, Joelinton; Wilson

NEW vs MNU, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Newcastle: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ighalo