New York Open: Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak Beat Top Seeds to Reach Quarters

Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak defeated the top seed-pair of Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor to book their place at the New York Open.

February 11, 2020
New York: Indian second-highest ranked doubles player Divij Sharan and Kiwi partner Artem Sitak defeated the top-seeded American-Croat duo of Austin Krajicek and Franko Skugor in the first round to advance to the quarter-finals of the New York Open at the NYCB Live on Long Island.

The pair won impressively against the top-seeded Austin & Franko in straight sets, churning out a hard-fought and evenly contested first set of 7-6 before sailing to a 6-3 victory in the second set in a game that lasted an hour and 19 minutes.

"It feels great to be back in the winning column. Sitak and I have been building on our cohesion and I think the results are starting to follow. We have a tough test ahead in the quarter-finals but we are ready and confident," said Sharan after the match.

Sharan and Sitak will now face either the French-American pair of Ugo Humbert and Jackson Withrow or the All-American duo of Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka in the quarter-finals.

