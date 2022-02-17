New Zealand gears up to host South Africa in two-match Test series live on Amazon Prime Video

MUMBAI, India – 17 February 2022: The New Zealand Men’s team will be back in action against South Africa in a two-match test series from 17th February to 1st March live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

In November 2020, Prime Video secured exclusive live cricket rights from New Zealand Cricket board. As a part of the multi-year partnership, international men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand across all formats – will be available exclusively on Prime Video India.

New Zealand hosted a two-match test series against Bangladesh to open 2022 and split the series 1-1. While they fell to a shock loss in the first Test, the Kiwis bounced back by winning the second test with an innings in hand. The visitors, South Africa are coming off a 3-0 ODI whitewash and a 2-1 Test series win over India. Both teams are looking to further climb up the tally of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship.

New Zealand will be led by captain Tom Latham, who continues to serve as skipper in Kane Williamson’s absence, as he continues recovery from an elbow injury. Mercurial pacer Trent Boult will miss the first Test match. The team will also feature a pair of debutants in Blair Tickner and Cam Fletcher.

Match Schedule:

DATE MATCH DETAILS TIME (IST) 17 - 21 February, 2022 New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test 3.30 a.m. 25 February – 1 March, 2022 New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test 3.30 a.m.

The New Zealand Test team is ranked second in the world while South Africa is ranked fifth. South Africa is the only team that New Zealand have never beat in a test series. They’ve lost 13 out of 16 series against South Africa including the last six Test series.

To watch the matches, Prime members can go to the Prime Video app on their respective devices and will see matches shown in a carousel for Live Cricket or they can search for “New Zealand Cricket” in the search bar. They can stream these matches online through their web browser, mobile devices, internet-connected TVs, set-top-boxes, Fire TV sticks and other compatible devices. For a list of devices compatible with Prime Video, please visit primevideo.com

This is a partnered post.

