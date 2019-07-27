It's a Draw, Again! New Zealand Take Witty Dig at Cricket World Cup After Rugby Final

New Zealand's All Blacks shared the Freedom Cup with South Africa after their match ended in a 16-16 tie in Wellington on Saturday.

After the final whistle, the All Blacks decided to take a dig at ICC Cricket World Cup, when the final against England was also tied despite playing a Super Over.

All Blacks took to Twitter to post, "No count back on boundaries in Wellington. It's a draw. Thanks for an epic Test."

No count back on boundaries in Wellington. It's a draw. Thanks for an epic Test @Springboks.#NZLvRSA #BACKBLACK 🇳🇿🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/iJKkskeELf — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 27, 2019

The final was controversially decided on the most boundaries hit after the World Cup final ended twice with the teams being on the same score.

Chasing 242 for victory, Ben Stokes' scintillating 84 not out helped the hosts tie the see-saw contest, forcing the Super Over where more nail-biting excitement unfolded.

Jos Buttler and Stokes took 15 runs off Trent Boult's Super Over without losing their wickets.

New Zealand also scored 15 runs off Jofra Archer's over but England won on boundary count, triggering wild celebrations at Lord's as the hosts capped a stunning turnaround. Many criticised the 'absurd' rule as England lifted their first-ever 50-over World Cup trophy.

As for the Rugby match, the trophy was shared and New Zealand retained it, with them having won the title on the two previous occasions.

The Freedom Cup is contested between New Zealand and South Africa and was first played in 2004, to mark the 10-year anniversary of South African democracy. From the 2006 edition, the contest became a three-match Test and then from 2011, it was a two-game series.

New Zealand have won the Freedom Cup most number of times, with 9 wins, while South Africa have won it twice.