New Zealand To Face England At Wembley For First Time

MANCHESTER, England: England will face New Zealand at Wembley for the first time, in a friendly match on Nov. 12, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Gareth Southgate’s team will take on the ‘All Whites’ in the build up to their two UEFA Nations League matches away to Belgium and at home to Iceland on Nov. 15 and 18 respectively.

England have previously played New Zealand twice, with both matches coming as part of a 1991 summer tour.

The Three Lions also have three matches in October with a friendly at home to Wales before home games in the Nations League against Belgium and Denmark.