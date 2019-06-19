Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

New Zealand vs South Africa: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming

After being sidelined with an injury, Lungi Ngidi is slated to return at the expense of Beuran Hendricks for the match in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 19, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
New Zealand vs South Africa: Dream11 Prediction, Predicted XI, Team News, How to Watch, LIVE Streaming
New Zealand celebrate the fall of a wicket. (AFP)
South Africa would look to keep their semi-finals hopes alive as they face a strong and yet unbeaten New Zealand side at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Wednesday in the 25th match of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Going into the match, the fortunes of the two teams could not have been more contrasting. While the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand is at the second position in the points table, the Proteas are at the eight spot with just three points after their worst ever start to a World Cup campaign.

After winning their maiden match against minnows Afghanistan, Faf du Plessis-led South Africa would look to keep the momentum as the tie is a virtual knockout for them.

Match Details

The New Zealand-South Africa clash is the 25th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. It will be broadcast live on StarSports network. Online viewers can logon to Hotstar for all the live action.

Team News

New Zealand: The only other team apart from India still unbeaten in this World Cup, the Kiwis are likely to stick to the winning combination. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor have been in very good form with the bat, but it has been the bowling that has propelled them into the top half of the league table. Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry have 15 wickets between them while Trent Boult has been exceptional with the new ball.

South Africa: After being sidelined with an injury, Lungi Ngidi is slated to return at the expense of Beuran Hendricks, who couldn't pick a wicket against minnows Afghanistan last Saturday. Apart from the one change, South Africa should remain unchanged with Hashim Amla also finding some form at the top of the order.

Predicted XI

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham (WK), Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee and Ross Taylor

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir

Dream11

Quinton de Kock (VC and WK), Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jimmy Neesham, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

