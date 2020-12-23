Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce Accepts Criticism after League Cup Exit

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce said the criticism levelled at him in the wake of Tuesday’s 1-0 League Cup defeat by Championship club Brentford was fully justified but that it would not force him to step down from his role.

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva’s second-half volley denied Newcastle their first League Cup semi-final berth in over four decades. The result sparked a furious reaction on social media, with fans calling for Bruce’s sacking.

“The supporters are entitled to their opinion so I have to accept what is coming my way,” Bruce said “That is part and parcel of being the manager of Newcastle. You have to accept the criticism, which is fully justified.

“We haven’t done enough, so we have to accept what is coming our way. We shouldn’t be getting beaten in a quarter-final of the cup with the opportunity that we had to get to a semi-final for the first time in 44 years.”

“I am a resilient so-and-so so I have to accept what is coming my way. I understand social media. All I can do is dust myself down and go back to work tomorrow.”

Newcastle, who are 12th in the Premier League with 18 points from 13 games, face Manchester City on Boxing Day before hosting champions Liverpool on Dec. 30.