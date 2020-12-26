News18 Logo

Newly Champion Mexico Coach Hospitalized With COVID-19
1-MIN READ

MEXICO CITY: The man who coached Club Leon to Mexico’s soccer championship less than two weeks ago has been hospitalized with pneumonia related to COVID-19, the club announced Friday.

The team’s official Twitter account said in a brief post that Ignacio Ambriz was stable, under medical observation and evolving in a favorable manner.

Leon defeated Pumas 2-0 on Dec. 13 to win the Apertura championship in Mexico’s twice-a-year season system. The team earned 40 points during the tournament just three short of the short-season record.

Ambriz, 55, played as a defender for several clubs in the Mexican league and was capped 64 times for the national team, which he captained at the 1994 World Cup.

As a coach, he led Puebla, San Luis, Guadalajara, Queretaro, America and Necaxa before taking over at Leon in 2018.


