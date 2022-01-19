Next Neeraj Chopra! Viral Video of 15-year-old Javelin Thrower Rohan Yadav Has Fans Excited

The success of athlete Neeraj Chopra at the Olympics 2020 in Tokyo suddenly put Javelin on the centre stage of sports in India. A sport that hardly got any recognition before Chopra’s rise, was now talked about and young athletes got a confidence boost. With all positive addition to the sport and an exciting talent pool, the future of javelin throw looks exciting. Emphasising this fact is a video of a 15-year-old javelin thrower that has taken over social media.

Shared by Michael Musselmann on Twitter, the video shows 15-year-old Rohan Yadav training for javelin throw in his village. Despite the non-availability of proper training facilities, young Rohan manages a throw of 65 m with an 800-gram javelin. Posting the video, Michael called Rohan one of the ‘biggest talents’ in India and claimed that his throw was good enough to place him in the top 10 U18 Javelin throwers in the world. In the caption posted along with the video, Macael further urged the Athletics Federation of India to keep an eye on young Rohan.

Michael urged netizens to help Rohan connect to people or sponsors who could help with his training. He said that with the right resources, the young could very well be the next Chopra in 4-6 years.

Rohan Yadav. Training 65m with 800g and he is only 15!! He is one of the biggest javelin talents in India. This throw alone would place him top 10 U18 in the world!!! He has a lot of potential. I have been coaching him since 2021. @afiindia keep an eye on him! pic.twitter.com/5JzgqSJkw8— Michael Musselmann (@MichaelMMG71) January 18, 2022

Since being posted online, Rohan’s video has received over 4 lakh views along with several appreciative comments.

Michael had previously shared another video of Rohan’s training earlier this month.

15 year old Rohan Yadav, who I coach, threw 58.99 m with 800g!!! This is a huge throw for that young age. 65-68 m is possible this year. pic.twitter.com/zRwqWySGnW— Michael Musselmann (@MichaelMMG71) January 10, 2022

A former Javelin coach, Musselmann is the co-founder of the Indian Javelin initiative working to train and promote young Indian athletes in this sport. The organization has been working actively since 2016.

The emergence of a star like Chopra has given hope for the future of Javelin throw in India. Bagging gold at Tokyo Olympics, Chopra become the first Indian individual athlete to bag gold after Abhinav Bindra in 2008 and only the second in history.

