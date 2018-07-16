English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Next Stop, Gareth Southgate: London Rail Station Renamed After England Boss
London's transport bosses temporarily renamed an underground station in honour of England soccer team manager Gareth Southgate after the team flew home following their run to the last four of the World Cup.
Passengers wait at Southgate Underground Station, temporarily renamed as 'Gareth Southgate' in honour of England soccer team manager Gareth Southgate. (Reuters)
London: London's transport bosses temporarily renamed an underground station in honour of England soccer team manager Gareth Southgate after the team flew home following their run to the last four of the World Cup.
England enjoyed their best World Cup performance in 28 years under Southgate’s leadership, reaching the semi-finals and narrowly missing a spot in the final, losing to Croatia after extra-time.
Southgate proved popular with England's fans for helping create a renewed sense of optimism and after the team returned home on Sunday Transport for London (TfL) rebranded Southgate underground station in North London as the "Gareth Southgate" station for 48 hours.
"We have to celebrate the achievement, it's important," said Patricia Gomez, 44, who travelled from Morden in south London on her day off on Monday to get a photograph with the new sign.
"(Gareth) was awesome, he gave the team motivation, he made them work as a family."
After winning the tournament on Sunday, France also saw similar tributes on the Paris Metro, where six stops have been temporarily renamed.
Southgate's popularity led many fans to copy his fashion style during matches of wearing a waistcoat as he watched from the dugout. One retailer said sales of waistcoats had soared during the tournament while the day of the semi-final clash with Croatia was dubbed "Waistcoat Wednesday".
"Maybe we’ll get a statue next," said Steve Ingall from TfL.
Also Watch
England enjoyed their best World Cup performance in 28 years under Southgate’s leadership, reaching the semi-finals and narrowly missing a spot in the final, losing to Croatia after extra-time.
Southgate proved popular with England's fans for helping create a renewed sense of optimism and after the team returned home on Sunday Transport for London (TfL) rebranded Southgate underground station in North London as the "Gareth Southgate" station for 48 hours.
"We have to celebrate the achievement, it's important," said Patricia Gomez, 44, who travelled from Morden in south London on her day off on Monday to get a photograph with the new sign.
"(Gareth) was awesome, he gave the team motivation, he made them work as a family."
After winning the tournament on Sunday, France also saw similar tributes on the Paris Metro, where six stops have been temporarily renamed.
Southgate's popularity led many fans to copy his fashion style during matches of wearing a waistcoat as he watched from the dugout. One retailer said sales of waistcoats had soared during the tournament while the day of the semi-final clash with Croatia was dubbed "Waistcoat Wednesday".
"Maybe we’ll get a statue next," said Steve Ingall from TfL.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amazon Workers to go on Strike in Germany; Demand Better Working Conditions
- Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Looks Super Happy As She Cuts Cake With Family in England; See Pics
- FIFA World Cup 2018: France Lift Second Cup After Beating Croatia in Thrilling Final
- OnePlus 6 Red Officially Goes on Sale on Amazon, OnePlus Website Today
- Dinesh Karthik in Line to Replace Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Indian Test Squad For England