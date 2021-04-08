sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Sports»Neymar Banned for Two Ligue 1 Games After Red Card
1-MIN READ

Neymar Banned for Two Ligue 1 Games After Red Card

Neymar (Photo Credit: AP)

Neymar (Photo Credit: AP)

Neymar has been suspended for Paris Saint-Germain's next two Ligue 1 matches after being sent off in their loss to title rivals Lille last weekend.

Neymar has been suspended for Paris Saint-Germain’s next two Ligue 1 matches after being sent off in their loss to title rivals Lille last weekend, the French league (LFP) said Wednesday. The Brazilian forward was given two yellow cards, the second for a late push on Tiago Djalo, who was also dismissed. Neymar also tried to confront Djalo again in the hallway leading to the dressing rooms.

He will miss Saturday’s game at Strasbourg and the match against struggling Saint-Etienne on April 18.

It was Neymar’s second sending off of the campaign, and his fourth in as many seasons since joining PSG from Barcelona.

The defending champions sit three points behind new Ligue 1 leaders Lille with seven matches remaining.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 08, 2021, 16:25 IST