Neymar Caught Watching Match on Illegal Stream, Fans Can't Believe He Doesn't 'Pay for Football'

While Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were without Neymar for their League 1 match against Strasbourg (STS) on Sunday, but the star striker still managed to make it to the headlines. Neymar was caught off-side after he was seen watching an illegal stream of the match over the weekend.

The Brazilian was not part of PSG’s 4-1 win over STS, due to suspension and he decided to watch the game from the comfy confines of his home. However, despite being a millionaire, the celebrated player was caught watching the game using illegal streaming services.

The 29-year-old was active on Instagram and even posted a story of him watching a Brazilian game.

However, all hell broke loose when he posted an image of his screen, that also showed pop-ups from ‘sexy-singles’ appearing at the top of the screen. One of the advertised pop-ups showed a 28-year-old called Nina, who appeared to be 1km away from Neymar and that gave away the fact that he was watching the game through an illegal streaming site.

Considered as one of the best players of his generation, Neymar became the most expensive player in the world after he moved from Barcelona to PSG in a €222 (approx. 263 million USD) million deal. But despite him earning bug bucks, fans on social media saw the funny side of the PSG star attempting to watch a match on the sly. Neymar’s post garnered interest as he earlier stated he doesn’t enjoy watching live games when he’s not playing.

One user wrote that Neymar is a “multi-millionaire” and he still uses “illegal streams”.

Another replied with a funny remark that said that’s how one stays a “multi-millionaire”.

A third remarked, “Example of “act broke to stay rich".

Another fan wrote that he has a newfound respect for Neymar after “knowing he uses illegal streams”.

PSG next take on Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg.

