Neymar Congratulates Wrong Team After PSG Loses to Bayern Munich in Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar on August 24 congratulated Bayern Munich on winning the UEFA Champions League. But, by mistake he has wished the wrong team instead of Bayern Munich.

Neymar took to Twitter to say, “Losing is part of the sport, we try everything, we fight until the end. Thank you for the support and affection of each one of you and congratulations to Bayer."

Perder faz parte do esporte, tentamos de tudo, lutamos até o final. Obrigado pelo apoio e carinho de cada um de vocês 🙏🏽 e PARABÉNS ao BAYER 👏🏽 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 23, 2020

Responding to his tweet, Bayer Leverkusen said, "Obrigado @neymarjr. I’m not sure why you congratulate me if I'm on vacation playing FIFA, but thanks."

Obrigado, @neymarjr! 😍😭🙌 No sé bien porqué me felicitas si ando de vacaciones echando el FIFA... pero gracias 😂 pic.twitter.com/AdoYyZL3dS — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_es) August 23, 2020

Bayern outperformed PSG in the final of Champions League by 1-0. PSG missed an opportunity in the first half to score a goal. On the other hand, Kingsley Coman hit a goal with a header in the 59th minute.

A funny thing also happened on the day of the final. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the game was played in the absence of the audience in the stadium. However, several YouTube channels live-streamed the match.

But something unexpected happened with thousands of football lovers that day. More than 11K people watch the 2017 fixture between PSG and Bayern Munich which was streamed by a YouTube channel, albeit illegally.

They did not even realise that the final was played without audience at the ground and the 2017 match had fans in the stadium.

In the PSG vs Bayern final, both the teams gave each other a stiff competition. But, those who watched the wrong game found it one-sided with Robert Lewansdowski scoring a goal with just eight minutes on the clock.