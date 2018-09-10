English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neymar Must Focus On Responsibility and Growth as Captain, Says Brazilian Gilberto Silva
Former Brazilian World Cup winner Gilberto Silva has called for more maturity and personal growth on the part of Neymar after he was handed the captain’s armband by coach Tite ahead of the friendly international against USA.
(Image: FIFA)
Former Brazilian World Cup winner Gilberto Silva has called for more maturity and personal growth on the part of Neymar after he was handed the captain’s armband by coach Tite ahead of the friendly international against USA.
The Brazilian national team had the policy of rotating captains, and after the quarter-final exit at the World Cup in Russia, the duty was handed over to the superstar forward Neymar by Tite in USA.
“I believe they want to protect Neymar more because of the criticism he received at the World Cup,” ex-Arsenal skipper Silva said.
“And also to remind him that he has a greater responsibility towards the team, for what he represents and in the football world.
“The captaincy is for him to understand responsibility as something positive, as a personal growth.”
In his first game since being handed such responsibility Neymar scored from the penalty spot as Brazil outshone a young and inexperienced USA which also featured his PSG teammate Tim Weah.
Neymar, who was heavily criticised at the World Cup after exaggerating fouls. But the 2002 World Cup winner Silva believes that the responsibility of captaincy will help the 26-year-old become more mature.
“It’s important to keep his focus and to put the criticism aside. He still has a lot to do in terms of growing.”
Neymar next assignment as captain of the national team will be to lead Brazil against minnows El Salvador in Maryland on Tuesday.
