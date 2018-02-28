English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neymar Out for 'At Least Six Weeks', Set to Miss Real Madrid Clash
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar faces "at least six weeks" out with a fractured bone in his foot and will miss next week's return leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid, his father said on Tuesday.
Neymar (Reuters)
Rio de Janeiro: Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar faces "at least six weeks" out with a fractured bone in his foot and will miss next week's return leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid, his father said on Tuesday.
"PSG know that they will not be able to count on Neymar for the upcoming matches: his treatment will last six to eight weeks, whether there is an operation or not," Neymar senior told ESPN Brasil.
The Brazilian star suffered the injury, as well as a twisted ankle, in an innocuous looking incident towards the end of Sunday's 3-0 league victory over bitter rivals Marseille.
PSG coach Unai Emery said earlier on Tuesday that "no decision" had been made regarding an operation, denying an earlier report in the Brazilian press that the world's most expensive player would go under the knife to repair the cracked bone in his right foot.
Brazilian newspaper Globo Esporte had claimed a decision had been reached for Neymar to undergo surgery, and that the 26-year-old would be sidelined until May.
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
