Neymar Responds to Reports of Him Testing Positive for Coronavirus on Instagram

Neymar, were among several players who travelled to Ibiza following the Champions League final, mixing with friends and family after spending the previous weeks isolated in a secure sanitary "bubble" with teammates in Portugal.

Neymar later posted a picture on Instagram showing him and his son grinning, with the caption: "Thank you for your messages. We're all fine!"

Brazilian media reports said the striker's nine-year-old son and 55-year-old father, who were along for the trip to Ibiza, had also tested positive for the virus.

Neymar along with Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes have been rumoured to be the players to have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," PSG said in a statement.

"All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."

That trip was after the controversial decision was taken to postpone the game at newly-promoted Lens, initially scheduled for last Saturday, in order to give the PSG squad a break following their Champions League "Final Eight" exertions.

PSG, France's richest club, have played five competitive games in the last six months.

Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos were also in Ibiza, and the latter's wife revealed on Instagram that the Brazilian defender had been placed in isolation while awaiting the results of his own test for Covid-19.

After playing Lens on September 10, PSG are then due to entertain bitter rivals Marseille three days later.

Neymar is not involved in international action as many PSG players are set to play in Nations League.

Strict French league rules stipulate that collective team training sessions must be cancelled if a club has at least four positive tests over an eight-day period, with match postponements possible.

The cases raise questions about why the French league decided to postpone PSG's match in Lens, only for so many of their players to travel abroad on holiday during a pandemic.