English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neymar Returns to Paris to Boost Brazil's World Cup Hopes
An almost fit again Neymar will fly from Rio to Paris on Friday some 40 days ahead of the World Cup finals in Russia, French daily L'Equipe has reported.
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (Image: AFP)
Paris: An almost fit again Neymar will fly from Rio to Paris on Friday some 40 days ahead of the World Cup finals in Russia, French daily L'Equipe has reported.
While his return is too late to have any impact for his club, Brazil fans are desperate for their iconic star to lead the team out in Russia.
The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward -- at 220m euros (263m US dollars) the most expensive player in history -- broke a bone in his right foot on February 26 playing for PSG and has been in a race for fitness since undergoing surgery in Brazil a week later.
According to L'Equipe Neymar has been walking without crutches for two weeks but the star striker said last week from his coastal mansion in Rio that he would not play before a final medical on May 17, two days ahead of his club's last match of the season.
PSG declined to comment on Neymar's return when contacted by AFP but could do so later Thursday at a pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's Ligue 1 game with Amiens.
In Neymar's absence PSG were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League but have regained the French league title and the League Cup and face third division Les Herbiers on Tuesday.
Also Watch
While his return is too late to have any impact for his club, Brazil fans are desperate for their iconic star to lead the team out in Russia.
The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward -- at 220m euros (263m US dollars) the most expensive player in history -- broke a bone in his right foot on February 26 playing for PSG and has been in a race for fitness since undergoing surgery in Brazil a week later.
According to L'Equipe Neymar has been walking without crutches for two weeks but the star striker said last week from his coastal mansion in Rio that he would not play before a final medical on May 17, two days ahead of his club's last match of the season.
PSG declined to comment on Neymar's return when contacted by AFP but could do so later Thursday at a pre-match press conference ahead of Friday's Ligue 1 game with Amiens.
In Neymar's absence PSG were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League but have regained the French league title and the League Cup and face third division Les Herbiers on Tuesday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jio Launches JioInteract; An AI Based Video Platform For You To Talk To Amitabh Bachchan
- IPL 2018: There's Method Behind the Madness of MI Star Suryakumar Yadav
- Breach of Trust, Unfortunate: National Award Winners Express Dissent Over President Not Felicitating All Winners
- Janhvi Kapoor Wore Late Sridevi's Saree to Receive Her Mother's National Award
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate