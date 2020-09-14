SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Neymar Accuses Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez of Racism After Being Sent Off for Slap During Brawl

PSG vs Marseille in Ligue 1. (Photo Credit: AP)

PSG vs Marseille in Ligue 1. (Photo Credit: AP)

Neymar has accused Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez of racially abusing him. No less than five players from both sides were ejected in injury time as the tense clash descended into anarchy.

Paris St Germain forward Neymar has said he was the target of a racist slur during the French champions’ 1-0 defeat by Olympique Marseille on Sunday, the BBC reported.

The 28-year-old, one of five players sent off during the match at the Parc des Princes, informed the fourth official of the comment while walking off the pitch.

Littered with fouls throughout, the clash boiled over in the last minute of stoppage time when a full scale brawl broke out on the pitch.

ALSO READ| Neymar Among Five Sent Off as Marseille Beat PSG in Ill-tempered Ligue 1 Match

PSG’s Neymar, Laywin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes as well as Marseille’s Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi were sent off after players aimed punches and kicks at each other.

Neymar, who struck Alvaro Gonzalez on the back of the head, tweeted after the match that his only regret was not hitting the Marseille defender in the face.

Next Story
Loading