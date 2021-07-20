Neymar’s Latest Hairstyle Takes Internet By Storm

Brazilian footballer Neymar has changed his hairstyle and his latest look has left the Internet mind blown. The entire procedure of creating this look took four hours. This is not the first time that the soccer player has changed the colour of his hair or opted for a unique hairstyle. The photo of Neymar’s latest hairdo was shared on Instagram. This time, the Brazil forward player has opted for blond dreadlock-style plaits this time.

The hairstylist told The Sun that she asked the footballer what he wants and then they both reached the conclusion that Neymar wants a look that is different but also preserves his authenticity. The hairstylist added that the entire procedure went very smoothly and lasted for four hours.

In the pictures on Instagram, Neymar is wearing a pink round neck T-shirt that reads ‘Save the dream, save the future’. He has completed his casual look by wearing a leather strap watch.

A side profile solo photo of the footballer which majorly focuses on his hairstyle is also going viral. Many of his fans and admirers have compared his latest style to musicians Ty Dolla Sign and Bob Marley. Some of his fans simply couldn’t stop themselves from expressing their reaction.

The 29-year-old soccer player is presently on a holiday. He was a part of Brazil’s football team in the Copa America league. The team managed to reach the finals but lost to Argentina by 1-0. The match was held on Sunday, July 11 at Maracana in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. The winning goal for the Argentinian side came from Angel Di Maria.

