NFL Coaches, Players On Fewer Fans Affecting Home-field Edge

NFL home teams have a losing overall record this late in the season for the first time in almost 40 years. The pandemic is limiting teams to partial capacity in most stadiums. About a third of the leagues facilities arent allowing fans at all.

Its been more than 50 years since road teams had a winning record when the season ended. How coaches and players are reacting to the pandemic’s influence on home-field advantage:

We looked that stat up the other day. I think every game is different and youve got to consider the circumstances, and well see where it ends at the end of the season. But I think certainly when youre in your home stadium theres an element that youre used to feeding off the energy of the fans, and especially in our case where we dont have anybody there. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur

We only got one fan that comes to the game, so we blame Bob Stiriti, our security man. We have to get Bob Stiriti fired up to make some noise. Thats been a real problem. We love playing in our stadium. We have tremendous respect for who we represent. It sickens us that we cant play in front of our fans, but we have to do better. To have a little fun during these tough times, we blame Bob for all of our lapses at home. Raiders coach Jon Gruden, whose team is playing without fans in its Las Vegas debut and is 1-2 at home but 5-3 overall

“This obviously is a different year. Coming into (Minnesota’s) US Bank Stadium, last time we were here we didnt have much energy, it was really dead. I talked about it just about every day this past week that we have to come out and we cant worry about whos in the stands, whos not in the stands, what kind of music is playing. We have to go out and we have to do our job and execute. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer

Not having the fans in your stadium is a huge deal. Theyre a huge part of every team, but I feel it a little bit different here than everywhere else Ive been. Just the feeling they brought our team last year and hopefully that we did the same, I think really changed this building. Thought we earned a lot of that and its been tough not to have them this year, and just disappointing. Kyle Shanahan, coach of defending NFC champion San Francisco

So there was some good back and forth that made it feel a little bit more like a backyard pickup game. It just happens to be at the highest level and a 4 oclock national time slot, but it felt that way. It felt like you got your buddies and said, Were going to play someone across town. Just so happened we got to play at Soldier Field today. So it was pretty cool, Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers after a win at Chicago that included some trash talk with Bears LB Roquan Smith

Obviously theres not really home-field advantage. Youre used to going into an away stadium thinking its going to be loud, its going to affect the snap count, its going to cause problems. Miami OL Jesse Davis

You know our fans bring it for us. So with the crowd not being there, weve got to find a new way to kind of create some energy just because there are times in the game where the stadium is really eerie and quiet. Weve never really played around that environment just because even at practice, we still have some kind of background noise or music going. So I just tell guys to figure out a way on how to lock in a lot quicker and sooner, because were going to need that edge. Buffalo DE Jerry Hughes

Oh, it feels real. just because the contacts flying around and guys are still hitting. Were just missing that crowd noise and that crowd energy. Other than that, everything else of the game aspect, the speed, the way guys are flying around hitting, yeah, all that still feels real. Hughes

Its really like an open practice for media for real. You just go out there with your guys, you can hear each other communicate. Its very thorough, so now, there are no crowd effects of what you cant hear, not using signals and what not. Were out there having a normal conversation. Cincinnati S Vonn Bell

“Obviously the crowd, fans in the stands and a little bit of heat is definitely an advantage for us. My family really enjoys the limited capacity. The seats for our family members have been fantastic. So theres been a lot of positives for that. But as we get down the stretch, if we want to open it up and really have a full stadium in there for some of these big games coming up, that wouldnt be bad either. (pause) It might be bad. (laughter) Miami C Ted Karras

I dont know if I feel a whole lot of an advantage other than the weather. Obviously were starting to get to some of these chillier games, so thatll play into our favor. I mean, I feel it a little bit just because you feel a little bit of comfort in your home place, so it should still play in our favor. Im not sure the reasons why it hasnt, but you know, its just a part of it. Green Bay receiver Davante Adams

