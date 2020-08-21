NFL Hires Jonathan Beane As Diversity And Inclusion Officer

NEW YORK: The NFL has hired Jonathan Beane as senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Beane, who has more than 20 years of experience as a diversity practitioner, begins his duties Sept. 8. Beane has held senior diversity roles at Roche, 21st Century Fox and Time Warner, among others. He serves on the Board of Directors of GLAAD.

The league said Beane will spearhead diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and will collaborate with senior leadership to drive actionable change throughout the NFL.

The role was established to help cultivate a more inclusive culture within the league.

During this critical period in our countrys history, I cannot think of a more perfect time to join an iconic organization like the NFL, Beane said. The opportunity to serve … and work closely with league and club executives, ownership and other important stakeholders on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts is an exciting one. This work is where my passion lies.

Beane holds a Master’s degree from Georgetown and doctorate and masters from the University at Buffalo. He earned his bachelors degree from Dartmouth.

Diversity and inclusion will strengthen our organization and aligns with our values, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday. Jonathan joins the NFL at an important time, and we look forward to his broad expertise and leadership on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and practices for the betterment of our league.

___

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: CBI Questioning Rhea's Brother, ED Questions Rhea's Father | CNN News18

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor