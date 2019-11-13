Take the pledge to vote

NFL Invites Teams to Colin Kaepernick Workout, Player Says Been Ready for 3 Years

Colin Kaepernick may just be returning to the NFL, after not having played since the quarterback ignited controversy by kneeling during the US national anthem to protest against racial injustice.

November 13, 2019
NFL Invites Teams to Colin Kaepernick Workout, Player Says Been Ready for 3 Years
NFL teams have been invited to attend a private workout by Colin Kaepernick as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback bids win back a place in the league, it was confirmed Tuesday.

The NFL-arranged workout, which was first reported by ESPN, was confirmed by Kaepernick on Twitter.

"I'm just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday," Kaepernick wrote.

"I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday."

Kaepernick has not played since opting out of his 49ers contract at the end of the 2016-2017 season, when the quarterback ignited controversy by kneeling during the US national anthem to protest against racial injustice.

The 32-year-old has been repeatedly ignored in the years since, and in 2017 filed a grievance against the NFL alleging he was being unfairly denied employment.

Kaepernick, who settled the case against the NFL in February, has continued to work out in the hope of being able to retain his readiness to play.

ESPN reported on Tuesday teams had been sent a memo inviting them to watch and interview Kaepernick at a workout in Atlanta on Saturday.

The network reported that several clubs had already inquired about whether Kaepernick was ready to play.

"Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them," ESPN quoted the memo as saying.

"We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career."

Kaepernick's kneeling protests triggered a political firestorm in 2017 -- after the quarterback had left the league -- when US President Donald Trump described players who knelt during the US anthem as "sons of bitches" who should be sacked.

