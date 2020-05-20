NFL Players DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar Plead Not Guilty to Robbery Charges

NFL cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and DeAndre Baker have formally pleaded not guilty to charges of armed robbery in Florida.

Seattle Seahawks defender Dunbar formally entered his plea in Broward County Circuit Court on Tuesday, a day after the New York Giants' Baker pleaded not guilty.

Both men's attorneys have asked for a jury trial, and Dunbar's lawyer, Michael Grieco, said he thought his client's next court hearing could come within weeks.

Grieco told the Seattle Times that he continued to hope the case against his client would be dropped, saying he had produced five affidavits from four victims and one witness who say that Dunbar did not take part in any criminal activity.

Broward County prosecutor Aaron Passy, however, called the affidavits "suspect".

Both Dunbar and Baker are facing four charges of armed robbery in connection with an alleged May 13 incident at a party at a home in Miramar, near Miami, where witnesses told the police the two took thousands of dollars in cash, expensive watches and other valuables from guests.

Baker is also facing four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Both players turned themselves in to authorities at the weekend and were freed on bond and Baker's lawyer Bradford Cohen submitted his client's not guilty plea on Monday.

Baker has played one season for the Giants, starting 15 games and making 61 tackles.

Dunbar has yet to play a game for the Seahawks after they acquired him in March from the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. Dunbar has 25 career starts and 150 tackles.