SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

NFL, Players' Union Agree Plan for Virtual Pre-season Workouts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

NFL (Photo Credit: Reuters)

NFL (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The virtual period will consist of three consecutive weeks of classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
Share this:

New York: The NFL and its players' union have agreed on a strategy for conducting off-season training amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the agreement, clubs can begin on-line workouts with their players on April 20, with no on-field work allowed until all 32 club facilities can reopen.

The virtual period will consist of three consecutive weeks of classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using video conferencing technology.

New head coaches can add extra voluntary sessions.

Teams will be allowed to send players workout equipment and monitoring devices with a maximum cost of $1,500 per player.

"Both our Executive committee and Board of Player Reps have voted unanimously to approve a virtual offseason program up until the start of training camp," the NFLPA said in a statement.

"We will be sending out all the details and setting up calls with players and agents for how this will work shortly."

Teams must pay players a daily rate as mandated by the collective bargaining agreement for completing online activities.

Shelter-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus have forced the closure of all NFL team facilities.

The 2020 draft is still scheduled to be conducted April 23-25, but it is to be a virtual affair with commissioner Roger Goodell introducing the selections from his home.

Ceremonies and public events originally scheduled in Las Vegas have been cancelled.

Draft television hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio at ESPN's headquarters in Bristol Connecticut. A majority of the analysts, reporters and other experts will contribute remotely from home studios.

The league will also use the broadcast to raise funds to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to start on September 10.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,656

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,925,190

    +1,342

  • Cured/Discharged

    447,489

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,701

    +83
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres