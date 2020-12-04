NFL Reinstates Gordon, Can Play In Final 2 Games For Seattle

RENTON, Wash.: Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Thursday and can begin the process of joining the Seattle Seahawks roster as early as Friday.

Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon after nearly a one-year suspension following his latest off-field transgression for violations of the leagues substance abuse policies. Gordon was suspended in December 2019 for violating the leagues drug policy. He tested positive for performance enhancers and substances of abuse, the league said in a statement at the time.

It was the eighth time overall Gordon had been suspended by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the leagues policies on banned substances.

But his time in Seattle last season was mostly positive and the Seahawks signed Gordon in September knowing there would be no guarantee that Gordon would be reinstated during the 2020 season.

The league said Gordon can begin COVID-19 testing on Friday and may begin attending team and individual meetings next Wednesday should his COVID tests come back negative. He can also begin individual workouts and strength and conditioning.

Gordon cannot practice with the team until Dec. 21 following Seattles Week 15 game at Washington. Gordon will be eligible to play in Seattles final two regular-season games.

