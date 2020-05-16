SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

NFL Says Teams Can Begin Reopening Training Facilities Next Week: Report

NFL chief Roger Goodell (Photo Credit: Reuters)

NFL chief Roger Goodell (Photo Credit: Reuters)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, in a memo to all 32 clubs, said in area permitted by the government, training facilities can begin functioning.

  • AFP Los Angeles
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 8:12 AM IST
Share this:

The National Football League says teams can reopen their facilities with strict health guidelines in place and as long as state and local governments allow it, US media reported Friday.

In a memo to the general managers of all 32 clubs, commissioner Roger Goodell said the doors for specific personnel can start swinging open on Tuesday.

"Clubs may reopen their facilities beginning on May 19 if they are permitted to do so under governing state and local regulations," Goodell said in the memo obtained by the NFL Network.

He added they must be "in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills) and distributed to all clubs on May 6."

All NFL facilities were ordered to be shut down beginning March 25 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The league is prohibiting coaching staffs from the team facilities during the "Phase 1" reopening.

Teams can have only 50 percent of their staff in the facility at a time and no more than 75 people. Players are prohibited from team facilities unless they are undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitation.

"After we implement this first phase, and as more states and localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to return to club facilities in a relatively short time," Goodell said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading