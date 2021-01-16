News18 Logo

NFL Suspends Bears DL Edwards Jr. 2 Games
1-MIN READ

The NFL suspended Chicago Bears defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. for the first two games next season Friday for violating the league's policy against performanceenhancing substances.

Edwards, who is not under contract for 2021, will be able to participate in preseason practices and games.

He had four sacks last season his first in Chicago. He has 141/2 sacks over six years with the Raiders, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Chicago.

Edwards was charged in October with assault over a domestic violence situation at the team hotel in Charlotte. The incident occurred Oct. 17 on the night before the Bears beat the Carolina Panthers.

