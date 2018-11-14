English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
N'Golo Kante Turned Down Offshore Payments from Chelsea: Report
France midfielder N'Golo Kante refused to have part of his Chelsea salary paid under advantageous tax terms in Jersey or to receive offshore payments for his image rights, according to a Football Leaks investigation published on Wednesday.
France midfielder N'Golo Kante refused to have part of his Chelsea salary paid under advantageous tax terms in Jersey or to receive offshore payments for his image rights, according to a Football Leaks investigation published on Wednesday.
Loading...
France midfielder N'Golo Kante refused to have part of his Chelsea salary paid under advantageous tax terms in Jersey or to receive offshore payments for his image rights, according to a Football Leaks investigation published on Wednesday.
The report by French investigative site Mediapart says that six weeks before Kante left Leicester for Chelsea in 2016, a company called NK Promotions was registered in Jersey, in an apparent attempt to pay 10 percent of the players' income abroad to avoid tax.
Mediapart was unsure whether the company was set up by Chelsea or Kante's relatives.
At first, Kante's lawyer suggested his client would "approve" the set-up, but last year the 27-year-old insisted through his tax advisor that he refused to take any offshore payments.
"N'Golo is inflexible, he simply wants a normal salary," Kante's tax advisor said in May 2017 in an email sent to Chelsea executives.
"After reading numerous press articles on image rights and tax investigations against players and clubs, N'Golo is increasingly concerned that the set-up proposed to him could be questioned by the tax authorities.
"N'Golo decided that he did not want to take any risks."
Kante has become a fan favourite in England since winning a memorable Premier League title with Leicester in 2016, before lifting the trophy again the following season at Chelsea and being named PFA Player of the Year.
He also started all seven of France's matches as his country won the World Cup in Russia this year.
"I'm not surprised. He's just being N'Golo. Everything is perfect, he's not a cheater, except a little bit at card games," smiled Kante's international team-mate Blaise Matuidi at a press conference ahead of Friday's Nations League game against the Netherlands.
The report by French investigative site Mediapart says that six weeks before Kante left Leicester for Chelsea in 2016, a company called NK Promotions was registered in Jersey, in an apparent attempt to pay 10 percent of the players' income abroad to avoid tax.
Mediapart was unsure whether the company was set up by Chelsea or Kante's relatives.
At first, Kante's lawyer suggested his client would "approve" the set-up, but last year the 27-year-old insisted through his tax advisor that he refused to take any offshore payments.
"N'Golo is inflexible, he simply wants a normal salary," Kante's tax advisor said in May 2017 in an email sent to Chelsea executives.
"After reading numerous press articles on image rights and tax investigations against players and clubs, N'Golo is increasingly concerned that the set-up proposed to him could be questioned by the tax authorities.
"N'Golo decided that he did not want to take any risks."
Kante has become a fan favourite in England since winning a memorable Premier League title with Leicester in 2016, before lifting the trophy again the following season at Chelsea and being named PFA Player of the Year.
He also started all seven of France's matches as his country won the World Cup in Russia this year.
"I'm not surprised. He's just being N'Golo. Everything is perfect, he's not a cheater, except a little bit at card games," smiled Kante's international team-mate Blaise Matuidi at a press conference ahead of Friday's Nations League game against the Netherlands.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan and Jack Dorsey's Twitter Banter Has Inspired the Funniest Memes on the Internet
- #ThisIsNotConsent: Women Are Tweeting Pictures of their Underwear, and you Should Pay Attention
- Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3, But Phone Prices Will Continue to Rise: IDC
- Amazon Split HQ2: What is The Cost of The Investment Heading to Long Island City And Arlington?
- Saregama Carvaan Premium Review: Old World Charm is Undeniable, And is Smarter Than Before
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...