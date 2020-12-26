NHL: Canadian Teams Able To Start Season In Home Arenas

TORONTO: The NHL believes all seven Canadian teams will be able to start the season playing in their home arenas.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday the league believes it is clear to play in Canada during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after discussions with provincial health authorities.

The league has been involved in discussions with the five provincial governments that have NHL teams to try to gain approval to start play Jan. 13.

The NHL realigned its divisions for the season so that the North Division which features all seven Canadian teams would not have to cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21.

The league released its schedule Wednesday.