Nia Jax Reveals Her New Ring Name after WWE Release

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) released another set of wrestlers earlier this month citing budget adjustments. Nia Jax among a host of others were part of the new release and her being let go came as a big surprise, given her family ties and long association with WWE.

While the former RAW Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is most likely having a 90-day non-compete clause in her contract like many other Raw and SmackDown stars, it will be interesting to see where she heads and possible next steps when the notice period is up. Meanwhile, the superstar updated her official website and social media handles where she revealed what her name will be when she wrestles again.

Jax will now be going by a new ring name – Lina Fanene, which is a shortened version of her real name, Savelina Fanene. On her social media accounts, the current bio says formerly Nia Jax of WWE & E! Total Divas but has not mentioned any details for bookings in the bio.

WWE released 18 wrestlers in total earlier this month. Rumour mills were rife with Jax let go by the company because she was unvaccinated. However, Jax rubbished such talk and set the record straight, stating her vaccination status did not play a factor in being let go by WWE.

Jax shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram account, detailing how she asked for time off from WWE to work on her mental health. Jax also claimed a WWE schedule had her returning to the road mid-November, but when she asked for more time to be added to her extended leave, that never happened and the final word she heard from WWE was that she was being released.

“I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters," Jax wrote on the photo-video sharing platform.

Her full statement can be read here:

The company has released around 80 wrestlers from its roster this year alone, and the latest release includes a few big names from the main roster, including Scarlett Boudreaux, Jax, Keith Lee and Karrion Kross among others.

